Part of 100 East to close under I-15 starting Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A section of 100 East will close under Interstate 15 likely beginning Wednesday.

“100 East will close during the day and night under I-15 as early as Jan. 22 through Jan. 25, with nightly closures continuing through Jan. 31 for bridge work,” said a tweet from the I-15 Technology Corridor Project. “Drivers will be detoured to 300 West.”

Residents should expect increased noise, dust and vibration, the post said.