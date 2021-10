GARLAND, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Part of Main Street in Garland is closed after a gas line break Wednesday afternoon.

“Garland Main Street is closed from 200 North to 13600 North for a 2-inch gas line that was broken,” said a Facebook post from the Tremonton Garland Police Department.

Garland Fire Department is assisting Dominion Energy while the line is fixed and service is restored.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.