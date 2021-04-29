Parts of 400 South near 900 West in SLC closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of 400 South in Salt Lake City are closed after a traffic accident Thursday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Department Det. Greg Wilking told Gephardt Daily a van was traveling southbound leaving Interstate 15 and got on the off-ramp, then did not slow down and jumped the curb and went over the median.

The van then struck a box truck that was in the lane to turn left to go northbound onto I-15.

The driver of the van is in serious condition, while one of the individuals in the box truck was treated for minor injuries; both were transported by ground ambulance.

It is not clear at this time how fast the van was going when it jumped the curb, Wilking added.

He said there is no indication of impairment at this stage.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as the road is closed while investigators reconstruct the accident.

“400 South is closed to westbound traffic at 500 West and to eastbound traffic at 900 West due to a traffic accident,” said a tweet from SLCPD.

“Drivers using I-15 should exit at 600 South or 600 North. Please avoid the area,” the tweet added.

Gephardt Daily has will update this developing story as information is made available.