Parts of eastern Weber County placed under Stage 1 fire restriction starting Monday

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Stage 1 Fire and Firework Restriction notice has been issued for eastern Weber County and the Upper Ogden Valley, effective Monday, July 1.

“Due to current weather conditions and the heightened risk of wildland fires across Weber County, Utah, the State Division of Forestry Fire & State Lands, in cooperation with Weber Fire District, will be implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions starting on July 1, 2024,” says a statement shared by the Weber Fire District.

Restrictions in effect in the designated area will include:

No fireworks east of Harrison Boulevard or in the upper Ogden Valley

No primitive fires

No open burning

No welding or grinding without a permit

Campfires are allowed only in approved fire pits, permanent dwellings, improved campgrounds or day-use areas, with the following guidelines:

Must be 25 feet or more from combustible materials

Size no larger than 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall

Always attended by an adult

A means to extinguish the fire in close proximity

Must be completely extinguished when done

Conditions can vary significantly throughout Weber County, so it is crucial for everyone to exercise caution and practice good fire sense, the WFD statement says.

“Please note that different jurisdictions may have their own specific rules and restrictions. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the regulations applicable to your city, county, and state.

“Let’s all prioritize safety and prevent wildfires!”

For more fire and fireworks information, visit weberfiredistrict.com or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks.

Photo Weber Fire District