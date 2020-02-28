Parts of State Street at 100 South to close through Friday night for sewer line repair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Parts of State Street at 100 South in Salt Lake City are likely to be closed through Friday night as crews repair a sewer line.

A tweet from Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities Thursday afternoon said two northbound lanes and one southbound lane are closed at 100 South “for a complex sewer line repair. Many utility lines share space with our 14-foot deep line.”

The tweet added: “Our crews are working 24/7 to fix. Hoping to reopen lanes by Friday night.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

