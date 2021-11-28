Parts of Zion National Park closed for search and rescue operation

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A trail in Zion National Park has been closed during a search and rescue operation, park officials announced Sunday morning.

“HEADS UP,” the Facebook statement says. “Middle and Upper Emerald Pools trail will be closed today for an active Search and Rescue. “We will advise when it reopens.”

No additional information on the search and rescue has been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as they are released by Zion National Park.