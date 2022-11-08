Passenger arrested after stolen Audi hits bus, 2 other vehicles in Midvale; driver at large

MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male passenger was arrested and a female driver remains at large after Unified police attempted a stolen vehicle traffic stop Tuesday morning and the Audi fled the scene.

The incident started just after 9:30 a.m. when officers noticed the stolen vehicle, and “they attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“We did not pursue or follow them. The vehicle ran the red light at 7200 S. State St., causing an accident with a bus and two other vehicles. All injuries reported were minor.”

The driver fled on foot, Cutler said. The passenger was taken into custody on warrants and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

The male suspect is 24-year-old Gabriel Brown. The female remains at large, Cutler said just after 11:30 a.m.