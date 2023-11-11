Passenger dies day after Taylorsville crash that killed husband

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The passenger in a single-vehicle accident has died following the crash that also claimed her husband’s life.

A Taylorsville Police statement says that Keith and Patricia Shosted, both 82 and from West Valley City, were both critically injured in the crash that occurred in Taylorsville Thursday morning near 5300 S. Bangerter Highway.

Patricia Shosted was a passenger in the vehicle and her husband, Keith Shosted was driving. Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition following the crash.

Keith Shosted died at the hospital shortly after the accident on Thursday. Patricia Shosted was initially reported as stable, but she died Friday evening, the police statement says.

The accident occurred when their vehicle, a passenger car, hit a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The accident forced the closure of southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway at 4700 South as Taylorsville police officers processed the scene and emergency medical personnel extricated the Shosteds from the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.