Passenger ejected after crash on icy I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger was ejected during a single-vehicle crash on icy Interstate 80 Monday morning.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-80 at 1100 East at approximately 6:45 a.m., said a news release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“The investigation of the accident determined that a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling too fast for conditions on icy roads,” the news release said. “The pickup impacted the right concrete barrier and ejected an unrestrained passenger through the passenger side window.”

The 22-year-old male passenger was transported to the University of Utah Hospital with a skull fracture, several facial lacerations and a possible broken wrist.

The driver was not injured, the news release said.

UHP said in a tweet at 11 a.m. troopers have responded to 84 crashes statewide since midnight.

“Most have been in northern Utah,” the tweet said. “Weather was a major factor in most accidents. As the day progresses the roads are slowly getting back to normal. Please continue to slow for road conditions and be safe.”