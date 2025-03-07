Passenger ejected from UTA bus after 3 vehicle crash on 201 eastbound

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – A three-vehicle crash involving a UTA special-needs bus left one bus passenger in serious condition and temporarily closed eastbound traffic on Highway 201 Thursday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden, the crash happened when black sedan, coming from southbound I-215 attempted to merge onto eastbound 201 “while navigating the ramp at a high speed.”

Roden said, the sedan’s driver lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently struck a UTA special-needs bus.

“The impact was severe enough that one of the passengers from ejected through a bus window.”

The injured passenger, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Roden confirmed there was also another vehicle involved, though the damage was described as relatively minor.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, and it is unclear if any other passengers or drivers sustained injuries.

At the time of the collision, eastbound 201 was closed for about an hour while emergency responders cleared the scene.