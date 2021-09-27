Passenger injured in State St. rollover crash in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was transported to the hospital Sunday night after the vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a car that was making a left turn at 9000 S. State St.

The collision caused the car that was turning to roll over; however, the female driver of that vehicle, who was its only occupant, was not injured.

“It wasn’t too serious, as rollovers go,” Sandy Police Lt. Heather Blanco told Gephardt Daily. “The vehicle turned left in front of the other one, and the female passenger of the car that hit it was transported as a precaution.”

The crash occurred at about 10:45 p.m., and the incident was still under investigation an hour later. No further information was immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will update this story if more details are released.