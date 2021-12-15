Passengers flying out of SLC International Airport advised to check for cancellations, delays

SLC Airport crews will be clearing the airfield throughout the night preparing for morning flights. Passengers are reminded to check with their airline for possible weather delays and to plan extra time when driving to the airport. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/s8HUzU4FVE — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) December 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Passengers that are flying from Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday morning are being advised to check for cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.

“Crews are continuing to clear snow on the airfield,” said a tweet from the airport at 8 a.m. “Airlines are experiencing some delayed and canceled flights. Passengers should expect departure delays due to de-icing operations. Thanks for your patience!”

A tweet late Tuesday night from the airport said: “SLC Airport crews will be clearing the airfield throughout the night preparing for morning flights. Passengers are reminded to check with their airline for possible weather delays and to plan extra time when driving to the airport. Stay safe out there!”

To check whether your flight is delayed or cancelled, click here.