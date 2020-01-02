UHP corporal injured after his patrol truck is hit by passing motorist

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol corporal investigating a slide-off rollover on State Route 92 Wednesday was hurt when a passing vehicle rammed into the corner of his stopped patrol truck.

The accident happened in Utah County, on SR-92 near mile marker 26, a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says. That is near the Sundance Resort, which is 13 miles northeast of Provo.

“The original call was for a white SUV who was travel westbound in the area,” the DPS news release says.

“The white SUV slid off the road to the right and turned upside down in the North Fork of Provo River. The driver of the white SUV had minor injuries and was checked out by medical.”

The UHP officer hit, Corporal Justin Cloward, was seated in his stationary vehicle on the shoulder of the road, with emergency lights on, as he investigated the crash.

“Corporal Cloward’s (vehicle) was struck from behind by a passing motorist who was found to be traveling too fast for conditions. Corporal Cloward was transported and checked out for his minor injuries. Roads were closed but are now open. We wish Corporal Cloward a quick and healthy recovery.

“The Utah Highway Patrol would like to ask drivers to slow down while traveling in the snow storms and to put away all distractions.”