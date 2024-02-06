‘Passport Fairs’ set for those seeking expedited travel paperwork

UTAH, Feb. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s two U.S. Senators and four Representatives have announced five “Passport Fairs” to allow Utahns seeking passports to apply more easily.

Those who need their first passport, or who have an expired or soon-to-expire passport, can register for appointments between Feb. 13 and 17 for one of five northern Utah locations.

The normal fees and requirements will still apply, but processing will be expedited.

“Utah is rapidly expanding as a center for global commerce and tourism, is home to thousands of Latter-day Saints who annually embark on worldwide religious missions, and has a fast-growing population,” says a statement issued by the delegation, which includes Utah Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney and Reps. John Curtis, Blake Moore, Burgess Owens and Celeste Maloy.

“These factors have created a high demand for passport services in our state but, unfortunately, Utahns must travel long distances to reach the nearest passport office,” the statement continues. “While bringing a passport agency to Salt Lake City is still a top priority, we are pleased to partner with the State Department to host passport fairs at five different locations throughout the state to provide Utahns with an opportunity to obtain expedited passport services closer to home.”

Those who schedule appointments must arrive with proof of citizenship, two glasses-free photos meeting requirements specified below, a valid photo ID, and check or money order for the correct fee amount. Check the links below for full details.

The fair days and locations will be:

To apply for a passport (or to renew a passport), you must bring to your appointment:

A completed passport application for each applicant Forms can be filled out and printed from https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html



– For Minors Under 16 – Personal appearance of the Minor and Parental Consent required. Please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/under-16.html

– Minors Ages 16 and 17 must appear in person. Please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/need-passport/16-17.html

Primary Application Forms for a U.S. Passport