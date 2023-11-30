Patient air-lifted after ravine crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A car crash victim was extricated, pulled up a ravine with ropes and transported by helicopter to an area medical enter after a Wednesday evening rollover in southern Utah.

“At approximately 6:16 pm our crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident,” the Hurricane Valley Fire Department posted on social media just before 8 p.m.

While en route information was relayed that the vehicle was off the road and down a ravine. Washington County Sheriff deputies arrived on scene first and were able to relay the location of the vehicle which was approximately 100 feet off the roadway in the steep ravine.

“Once the vehicle was stabilized, crews were able to extricate the patient out of the vehicle and then utilize a rope system to raise the patient out of the ravine.”