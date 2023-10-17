Patient rescued, hospitalized after fall in Washington County

TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area of Ash Creek Monday evening to rescue a person injured in a fall estimated at 15 to 20 feet.

“Our medic crew from Station 43 hiked down to establish patient care while the remainder of the crew from 43 and 41 set up a rope system for ascending the patient out of the creek bottom,” a statement from the department says.

“Crews were able to safely raise the patient out and transfer to Medic 43, who transported to St. George Regional Medical Center.

“M43, HR41, CPT45, BC41, and members of our rope rescue team all responded to this incident as well as deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”