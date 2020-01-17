Patient transported after Ogden police respond to gunshot call

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police responded to a report of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

Police were summoned to the shooting scene, near 500 29th St., at 4:28 p.m. Thursday. According to reports, one person has been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officers had the 500 block shut down at both ends while they investigated the scene, which included shell casings in the street.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.