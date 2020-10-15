Patient transported by Airmed after rollover, extrication in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle rollover with extrication required on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near mile marker 178 on Interstate 80 westbound.

I-80 “was closed for a short time due to a single vehicle rollover with extrication needed,” a statement from the ark City Fire District says.

“A21, PCFD A37, NSFD R21, and R622. UHP, Uinta County hazmat for fuel and oil spill, and Airmed also on scene. Patient transported by Airmed.”

The post tagged North Summit Fire, Uintah County Fire, Airmed and the Park City Fire Department.

The condition of the victim was not disclosed.