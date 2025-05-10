Patients transported by air, ground after 1-15 rollover south of Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah, May 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two occupants of a car that rolled off Interstate 15 Saturday morning were transported to area hospitals.

One was airlifted in critical condition, and the other was transported by ground ambulance, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Durrant told Gephardt Daily.

The incident happened south of Cedar City, on northbound I-15 at about 9:40 a.m.

The roadway was cleared and reopened after the initial investigation.

Durrant said driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible factor.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.