Patricia Holland, wife of LDS Church leader Jeffrey R. Holland, dies at 81

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Patricia Terry Holland, the wife of LDS Church leader Jeffrey R. Holland, passed away peacefully Thursday after a brief hospitalization, church officials said. She was 81.

Patricia Holland was a former counselor in the Young Women General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She grew up in southern Utah, where she met, dated and married Jeffrey Holland following a five-year courtship. The couple has three children, Matthew, Mary Alice and David, and 13 grandchildren.

Holland dedicated her life to the church, serving four times as a Relief Society president and working in the Primary and Young Women organizations. In 1984, she began serving as a counselor to Ardeth Kapp in the Young Women General Presidency.

She is the author of several books, including “A Quiet Heart, and Strength and Stillness: A Message for Women.” She also co-authored “On Earth As It Is In Heaven and To Mothers: Carrying the Torch of Faith and Family” with her husband.

Funeral arrangements are pending.