Patrols increased at Uintah High after possible gunshot reported

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office will conduct additional patrols around Uintah High School in Vernal Wednesday following a report from school staff that they heard a gunshot when reporting to work.

“Custodians entering through the back of the high school about 4:30 a.m. reported hearing what sound like a .22-caliber gunshot and a ricochet,” said a news release from Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff’s deputies and Vernal police responded to the school and conducted a search, but found nothing. The area behind the school consists of open fields and farm land.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the Uintah School District chose to cancel all morning activities and practices at the high school.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and will maintain a presence on campus throughout the day, the news release said.

