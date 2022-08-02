Payson man drowns at Idaho’s Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man as been identified as the victim who drowned Saturday at Idaho’s Pillar Falls after being pulled under the water, officials say.

Cory Grant Collard, 30, was walking in the water with friends Saturday afternoon when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s official told reporters Monday.

Friends were able to pull him out, but only after Collard had been submerged for a substantial amount of time. Collard was transported to the dock by a private boat, and was met by law enforcement officers and paramedics.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died later that night.

A GoFundMe account that says it was set up to raise funeral costs says Collard leaves behind a wife and child.

“Cory’s family has had a tragic and sudden loss,” it says. “Cory was in an unfortunate accident at Pillar Falls, ID.

“It is incomprehensible that he left us so soon. The hole he left will be difficult for his wife Hailey and their very young child,” the page says.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all of the family. We are reaching out to our Fathom Family for support as the family plans a funeral and memorial services for Cory, something I’m sure they never imagined they would be doing. We encourage you to reach out and help with current and future needs.”