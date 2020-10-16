Payson police ask for help locating missing juvenile

PAYSON, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

A Facebook post from Payson Police Department said the juvenile, who has not been named by officials, was last seen Wednesday.

He is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and khakis.

“As a note officers have also requested a reverse 911 call to inform residents of this missing juvenile in Payson area,” the post said. “Should you receive this notification please know it is related to this investigation. Thank you.”

Anyone who sees the juvenile or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Payson Police Department on 801-794-3970.