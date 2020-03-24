Payson police ask for public’s help identifying woman

PAYSON, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Payson Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance camera.

“We are asking for your assistance once again,” a Tuesday morning Facebook post from the department says.

“Does anyone recognize this person? If so please private message the page or call the office at 801-465-5240.

“And yes we all know that surveillance photos should be clearer given that from space Google can see that one neighbor picking his nose, but this is what we have!”

No additional details on why she is being sought were released.