Payson Police Dept: Driver turns self in, admits leaving scene of of accident that seriously injured boy

PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of a truck that allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy walking on a sidewalk Wednesday has come forward and turned himself in to police after initially leaving the scene, Payson police say.

The victim, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mountain View Hospital, then transferred to Timpanogos Hospital, the department said in an update. The boy’s current condition is stable.

The driver turned himself in Thursday morning, the PPD statement says.

“This morning, the driver of the truck voluntarily came to the police department and cooperated with the investigation,” says the news release, issued Thursday afternoon.

“The driver has been identified as Jason Broadhead. The driver stated he may have closed his eyes and when he awoke he found that he was on the sidewalk by the intersection of 800 S. Canyon Road. He stated he got off the sidewalk and turned right, toward his home. The diver said he did not know he struck anyone until viewing the Payson Police Facebook post this morning, and he came into the police department.”

Broadhead is facing criminal charges of leaving the scene of an injury accident, the PPD statement says.

“We appreciate the help provided by the community and the outpouring of love and support shown toward the victim and his family.”

Broadhead, 22, has been convicted of previous driving misdemeanors including speeding, driving without a license in his possession and being younger than 17 while operating a car at night (2014); having no proof of insurance and being an alcohol restricted driver (2015); and driving on a suspended licence (2017).

Information on Broadhead’s current case has not yet been entered into the online court system, nor has a booking photo been posted on the Utah County Jail website.

To view the GoFundMe page, click here. Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee the truth of statements made on any GoFundMe page.

Gephardt Daily will offer updated information as it becomes available.