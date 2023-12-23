Payson police investigating domestic violence murder and attempted murder; man in custody

PAYSON, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 26-year-old Payson man was booked into the Utah County jail Saturday morning for investigation of aggravated murder and attempted murder, both first-degree felonies.

Payson police were called to a domestic violence scene at 11:53 p.m. Friday, in the area of 500 North and 600 East. An adult female let officers into the house, and they found Jordan Poole, 26, seated in the front room, facing the wall, shaking.

“His right hand was covered in blood,” Poole’s affidavit says, adding that he also had blood splattered on his face.

Poole was handcuffed and detained, and officers learned of two male victims downstairs. One was found standing in the hallway, covered in blood. He directed police to a bedroom, where a second victim was found, deceased.

Officers upstairs with Poole and the female family member “discovered a hatchet in plain view in an upstairs bedroom,” Poole’s affidavit says. “The hatchet was covered in blood. Jordan Poole was transported to the Payson Police Department” after being arrested at 4:59 a.m. Saturday.

Post Miranda, Poole agreed to answer questions, his arrest document says.

“During an interview Jordan admitted to seeing a flash of light, then voices told him he needed to take care of ‘them.’ Jordan stated he knew what he needed to do, so he grabbed a hatchet and started swinging. Jordan stated he hit (the man who died) multiple times in the head with the hatchet because he kept getting up, and (Poole) was afraid (the victim) was going to attack him.

“Jordan stated he then went and found (the victim who survived), and struck (him) multiple times with the hatchet. (The second victim) was also struck in the head.”

The second victim was able to take the hatchet from Poole, but Poole got it back and hit the second man again, court documents say.

“Jordan stated he stopped when officers responded to the house and put him in handcuffs,” Poole’s affidavit says.

Poole was ordered to be held without bail.

The second victim was transported to Mountain View Hospital in serious condition for treatment of lacerations to his head and shoulders, a statement from Payson Police officials says. That victim was later released.

The Payson police statement says there are no outstanding suspects and no ongoing threat to the community.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family who lost their loved one, and all those affected during this senseless act of violence,” the police statement says.