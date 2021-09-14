Payson police searching for dog owner after 2 reports of bite incidents

PAYSON, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson police are searching for a dog owner after two separate incidents of bites were reported.

“Officers with the Payson Police Department have responded to two separate reports of a dog bite incident,” said a Facebook post.

“The pictured individual was reported to us as the owner of the dog. If you recognize the pictured subject, we would appreciate hearing from you.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Payson non-emergency dispatch at 801-794-3970; reference case case 21PA07758.