PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Payson Police officials have posted about found animals before, but their latest post may be their “Greatest Of All Time.”

The G.O.A.T. post is about a hoofed beast officers have unofficially named Billy.

“Weird dog,” the Payson PD message says.

“Eats too much, has weird eyes.

“Found on 1700 West 1500 South. Billy has been transported to the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter.”