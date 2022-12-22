Payson police: Two women transported to hospital with gunshot wounds; weapon recovered

PAYSON, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women have been transported from a Payson neighborhood to hospitals after a double shooting Thursday afternoon.

Payson police were called to the 500 block of Saddlebrook Drive, a residential area, and found the women.

“Payson police think they were shot with the same gun, which was recovered,” Sgt. Mimi Sandoval, Payson Police, told Gephardt Daily.

“There were two females involved, and they were familiar with each other,” Sandoval said. “One gun was involved, but they were both shot. No officers were involved, as far as the shooting goes.”

Sandoval said at 2:30 p.m. that detectives were on scene investigating, and “the individuals that were shot were transported to medical facilities.”

One victim was shot in the leg, and “I don’t have the condition of the other one,” she said.

“Everything that we have right now points toward one shooter,” Sandoval said. Asked if it seemed to be an attempted murder-suicide, she said, “We are still sorting out details.”

The scene is contained, the gun was recovered, and there is no ongoing danger to the community, Sandoval said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.