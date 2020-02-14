Payson woman arrested after allegedly giving toddler butter infused with THC

PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly giving her 3-year-old daughter butter with THC in it.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Ravyn Lydia Hargrave, 21, is facing charges of:

Two counts of endangerment of child or elder adult, a third-degree felony

Two counts of knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Officers responded to a disturbance call at an address in Payson regarding males who were reportedly fighting at the residence, the statement said. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant, Ravyn Hargrave, in a bedroom upstairs. While in the bedroom, officers saw multiple items of drug paraphernalia in plain view.

A warrant was written and conducted.

“A substance which Ravyn identified as marijuana ‘butter,’ was found in the fridge,” the statement said. “The substance was field-tested and showed positive for THC. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found throughout the residence as well. Various forms of drug paraphernalia; pipes, bongs, grinders, a scale, and alcohol were found in a room where a 3-year-old female primarily stays in.”

The paraphernalia and alcohol were easily accessible to the toddler because it was on the

floor, the statement said.

“It should be noted that during the investigation, officers observed there were floor boards missing in areas commonly trafficked by the 3-year-old,” the statement said.

“There were also soiled knives and a sword easily accessible to the 3-year-old as well. The sword was found on top of the 3 year old’s toys.”

The toddler’s mother, Hargrave, admitted to some of the paraphernalia and the marijuana product being hers, the statement said. The marijuana product is a manufactured THC “butter” Ravyn stated she made herself, the statement said, and was stored in the fridge.

“Ravyn informed me she had experimented with different levels of THC in the butter and the effects of it on herself and her 3-year-old daughter,” the statement said. “Ravyn stated the last time she fed the THC product to her 3-year-old daughter was two weeks ago.”

She also stated she gives the product to the other people living inside the residence, including a 16-year-old boy.

The Division of Child and Family Services was contacted during this investigation and stated they were going to take the toddler due to “exigent circumstances,” the statement said.

At the jail, Hargrave tested positive for THC, the statement added.

She was transported to Utah County Jail with her bail set at $5,000.