Pedestrian, 17, struck by vehicle, critically injured in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Kaysville juvenile was airlifted to the University of Utah Trauma Center Tuesday after being struck and critically injured by a vehicle.

The Kaysville Fire Department was called to the scene, in the area of 550 E. 300 South, at 8:45 p.m., a statement from the department says.

“Kaysville Police and Kaysville Fire Department crews responded to the area, where they found an unresponsive 17-year-old patient in the roadway,” it says. “Advanced life support care was initiated immediately and a University of Utah AirMed helicopter was called to the scene. The patient was transported by AirMed to the University of Utah Trauma Center.

“At the time of leaving the scene, the patient was in critical but stable condition. The patient is currently suffering from severe head injuries.”

Witnesses reported the teen “suddenly ran into the roadway, which was not a designated crossing area,” the statement says. “The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with Kaysville Police. No signs of impairment were seen at the time of the incident.”

The investigation is ongoing, the news release says.

“The Kaysville Police Department sends their thoughts out to the patient, family, and everyone involved.”