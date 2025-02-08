Pedestrian, 83, struck, fatally injured in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Utah, Feb. 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An 83-year-old woman walking in Santa Clara Friday evening was struck by a vehicle Friday evening, and later died at a hospital.

The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and Jacob Drive, says a news release issued by Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety.

“The victim was transported to St. George Regional Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries,” the release says.

“The victim has been identified as an 83-year-old woman. Notification to the next of kin has been made.

“The driver of the vehicle which struck the pedestrian is being cooperative with the investigation process.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.