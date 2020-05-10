Pedestrian, 87, dies after being hit by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A male pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle as he stepped into a Salt Lake City crosswalk.

The accident happened at about 1 p.m. at G Street and South Temple, said Lt. Brian Sloan, with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The 87-year-old victim was attempting to cross northbound, and was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Lt. Sloan said it appears the driver and the victim didn’t see each other.

The victim died as a result of his injuries. He is not being identified at this time.

The driver remained on scene and has been cooperating with police, Sloan told Gephardt Daily.

He said the driver has not been cited; however, the accident is still under investigation.

“Ask everyone to be extra careful when they’re out walking or driving,” Sloan said. “It’s a beautiful day and the sun is shining, but everyone needs to pay attention to their surroundings and watch out for each other.”