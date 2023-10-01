Pedestrian critically injured after struck by motorcycle in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A roadside pedestrian was struck and extremely critically injured Saturday night as he walked along the Taylorsville Expressway.

Taylorsville police responded to the area of 815 W. Taylorsville Expressway at about 11:36 p.m.

“He’s a male in his 30s, and he is in extremely critical condition right now,” TVPD Sgt. Marriott told Gephardt Daily, adding the victim was taken to a local trauma center.

“The motorcycle driver suffered broken bones, and he had a passenger who just suffered basically lacerations and road rash.”

An investigative team was called to the scene to investigation the crash scene. Marriott said alcohol is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. It is unknown if rain may also have contributed.