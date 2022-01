MAGNA, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition after he was struck in a Magna crosswalk early Thursday night.

The man was crossing the street near 2600 S. 8000 West at 6:22 p.m. when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

A Unified Police spokeswoman told Gephardt Daily the man was severely injured, but expected to recover.

The driver was cooperating with police, and showed no signs of impairment.