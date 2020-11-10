Pedestrian dead after early morning crash Tuesday in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian accident in a northbound lane of Interstate 15 in Centerville early Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street said the crash happened at 2:26 a.m., as an Arizona man driving a 1994 F-250 was traveling northbound at mile marker 319 near Parrish Lane.

“There is little to no artificial light in the area,” Street told Gephardt Daily. “For a reason still under investigation, a female pedestrian was in the middle of the freeway in the path of the F-250, where she was struck and killed.”

Northbound lanes were closed from the time of the accident until about three hours later.

