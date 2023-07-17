Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-15 in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian died early Sunday after he walked onto Interstate 15 and was hit by a car, police said.

A man was walking on the shoulder of southbound I-15 near 3800 South about 12:38 a.m. when he stepped into traffic, Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincy Breuer told Gephardt Daily.

“The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries,” said Breuer, adding it’s unknown whether the man intentionally stepped into traffic.

The driver of the car involved in the fatal accident stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to UHP.

Southbound I-15 was closed in the area while officials investigated the crash.

