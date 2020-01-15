Pedestrian hit by FrontRunner train in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was hit by a FrontRunner train in Provo Wednesday morning.

“We’ve just received a preliminary report regarding an incident in Utah County involving a pedestrian and a northbound FrontRunner train out of Provo,” Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said in a statement.

The location of the incident is between the Provo and Orem stations at approximately 820 North and 2043 West.

Police officers and medical are en route to the scene and at this time there are no other details available.

A bus bridge is being put in place between Prove and Orem stations. Riders should expect 20-25 minute delays northbound from Orem. Southbound trains will turn around at Orem for the time being.

“Customers are strongly encouraged to us the Utah Valley Express bus between Orem and Provo stations while bus bridge is put into place,” said a tweet from UTA.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.