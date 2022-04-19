Pedestrian hit by motorcyclist in Draper dies of injuries

DRAPER, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a motorcyclist in Draper.

The accident happened at about 8:58 p.m. Monday in the area of 900 E. Rosefield Lane, a statement from the Draper City Police Department says.

“The motorcyclist struck Mr. James Mair (43) in the roadway. It is believed that Mr. Mair stepped into the roadway in an attempt to slow down the motorcyclist.”

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was speeding, the police statement says.

“Mr. Mair was transported to IMC in critical condition. Unfortunately, Mr. Mair succumbed to his injuries at 5:30 a.m. this morning.

“The 19-year-old male motorcyclist was transported to IMC with non-life threatening injuries.”

The Salt Lake County Critical Accident Response Team responded and assisted with the investigation. The investigation will help determine the speed of the motorcyclist or any other contributing circumstances, the Draper PD statement says.

A GoFundMe account that states it was established to raise burial funds for Mair’s funeral and to help his survivors says he was a husband and father of five.

“Last night my brother-in-law J.D. Mair was tragically taken from us when he was struck by a motorcyclist when trying to tell him to slow down out front his home,” the page says, in part. “J.D. leaves behind his beautiful wife and his five amazing children.

“The sudden news of J.D. has been devastating, especially for his dear wife. In this moment there’s nothing we can do to bring him back but prayers for his dear family will be felt tremendously. We know that the Lord is in control during these times and he has a plan for us all…. Families are Forever!! Thank you in advanced for all the love and Support you have all shown.”