MIDVALE, Utah, April 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian was critically injured when hit by a vehicle in Midvale Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of 180 W. 7200 South, says an 8:41 a.m. tweet by Unified Police.

“Eastbound traffic impacted, one lane is open,” the UPD tweet says.

“Estimated opening 10:30.”

