18-year-old woman killed after being hit by FrontRunner train in Bountiful

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
This file photo shows a FrontRunner train at 400 South in Orem. Source: Wikimedia Commons/An Errant Knight

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a FrontRunner train in Bountiful Monday afternoon.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 525 W. 1600 North at approximately 1:15 p.m.

The woman entered a restricted area and was hit by the train, Arky said. He added that the act was intentional. Her identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

