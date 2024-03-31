Pedestrian killed on I-215 in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning when he was struck on Interstate 215 in West Valley City.

The accident was reported at about 5:15 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Michael Gordon told Gephardt Daily.

The man was at about 3100 South on I-215, when he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

Gordon said he was unknown why the man was walking on the highway, but there was no stopped vehicle in the immediate vicinity that he might have exited.

The man died at the scene, Gordon said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.