Pedestrian on I-15 dead after hit by vehicle in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian on Interstate 15 in South Salt Lake died Friday night after he was struck by a northbound vehicle.

The call came to dispatch at about 10:20 p.m., Cpl. Quince Bruer, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. Troopers responded to I-15 at about 3200 South.

“There was a report of a crash, and it ended up being a vehicle versus a pedestrian,” Bruer said. “The troopers that arrived on scene attempted life saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The pedestrian died on scene.”

The man who was killed was 51-years-old, Bruer said, adding it was unknown why he was walking on the interstate.

“We’re still investigating that.”

The driver who struck the man did not show signs of impairment, and is cooperating with the investigation. No one in the vehicle was injured, Bruer said.