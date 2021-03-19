Pedestrian rushed to hospital after hit-and-run accident in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run accident late Thursday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

According to unconfirmed reports from first responders on scene, the victim is believed to be a male, approximately 40-years-old.

The man was reported in critical condition prior to being transported by ground ambulance to a local trauma unit.

SLCPD has yet to officially comment on the incident.

