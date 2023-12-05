North Ogden pedestrian struck, killed by car

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old man was struck by a car Tuesday evening in North Ogden.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. near 557 East and 2600 North. The victim, whose name has not been released, was struck by an eastbound car, says a statement from the North Ogden Police Department.

“The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the NOPD statement says. “The 26-year-old female driver of the vehicle involved stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

“Members of the Weber County Crash Team responded to the scene and began assisting with the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is released.