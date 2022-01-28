Pedestrian struck twice, killed in Salt Lake City

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Salt Lake City police are shown at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Photo: SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man walking in a Salt Lake City intersection Friday morning was struck twice by cars and died on the scene.

Sgt. Keith Horrocks, Salt Lake City Police Department, said at the scene that the accident was called in to dispatch at 6:49 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, at 800 South and 900 West, and found the victim deceased.

Two drivers involved remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators were expected to be processing the scene until about noon, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The initial closure area was 800 South from 900 West to Jeremy Street.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.

Image: Google Maps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

