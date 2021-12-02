Pedestrian transported as precaution after accident in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A traffic accident in Ogden on Wednesday night was initially reported as a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash; however, police say the driver returned to the scene, and the pedestrian was not seriously injured.

The accident occurred at 27th Street and Grant Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

An Ogden Police Department spokesman told Gephardt Daily that officers responded to the scene of what was called in as a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, but “the driver came back — it wasn’t a hit-and-run.”

The pedestrian experienced “some discomfort” and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the accident was deemed as “nothing major.”

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian were identified, and no further details were available Wednesday night.