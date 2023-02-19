Person, dog found dead in fire at Murray storage unit

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police and fire officials are investigating the deaths of one person and a dog in a storage unit fire Saturday.

The fire occurred in a unit at CubeSmart Self Storage, 4640 S. 900 East, according to the Murray City Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to the scene about 5 p.m.

When they arrived they found heavy smoke pouring from one of the storage units.

No other information about the fire or the deceased person was released.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.