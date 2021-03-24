Person in critical condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Salt Lake City Tuesday evening.

“At about 6 p.m. officers responded on a stabbing at 160 S. Hawkes Court,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department at 8:30 p.m.

The victim sustained critical injuries but is in stable condition.

“The other party involved in the altercation has been located,” the tweet said. “The investigation is ongoing. There will be no further updates tonight.”

