Person of interest in custody after alleged attempted homicide in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A person of interest is in custody after an alleged attempted homicide in Ogden in the early hours of Monday morning.

A news release from Ogden Police Department said that at 2:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 22nd Street and Monroe Boulevard on a report of a homicide attempt.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males with gunshot wounds,” the news release said. “The first victim was a male in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The second victim was a male in his teens who also had gunshot wounds to his torso.”

The victims are related, the news release said.

“Officers performed lifesaving measures to the victims until medical arrived,” the news release said. “Both victims were transported to a local hospital where they underwent surgery. Both victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.”

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a person of interest. The person of interest is still at large. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident which presents no threat to the public.

Neither the person of interest or the victims have been publicly identified.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing with no further details being provided at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.